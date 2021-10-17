2,834 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $23,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,916 shares of company stock worth $46,167,612 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

