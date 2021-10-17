$3.31 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce sales of $3.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $11.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEEM. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Beam Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 174,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 million and a P/E ratio of -34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. Beam Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.