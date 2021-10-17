$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

