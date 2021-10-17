$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

SBNY traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.49. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $309.84. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.