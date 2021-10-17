$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $297.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

