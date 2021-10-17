$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.08 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $36.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

RBNC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 53,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

