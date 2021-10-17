$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $18.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.07. 1,013,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.