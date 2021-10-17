$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $4.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.01 billion to $19.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

SCHW stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,002,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,294. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,037 shares of company stock worth $47,034,023 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.