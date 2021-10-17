$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.63. 2,570,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.68. Baidu has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

