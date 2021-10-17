4,399 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 180,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

