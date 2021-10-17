4,671 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $912,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.04 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

