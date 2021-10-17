$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $5.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.03 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Dawson James began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 121,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.