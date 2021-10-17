5,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.99.

CFLT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

