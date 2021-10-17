567 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

