7,384 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Moderna makes up approximately 1.3% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,250 shares of company stock worth $142,379,955 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

