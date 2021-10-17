7,657 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

ABNB opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

