78,130 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in The Kroger by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,724,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 34.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,085,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.