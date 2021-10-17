$81.42 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $81.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.14 million and the highest is $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.99 million, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $422.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares worth $1,616,438. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

