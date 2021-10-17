$85.79 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $85.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.27 million to $87.89 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $304.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $313.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.22 million, with estimates ranging from $284.85 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,481. The company has a market capitalization of $550.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

