9,050 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The Chemours stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.