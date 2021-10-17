97,342 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $75,292,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $7,935,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $6,269,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

