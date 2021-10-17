A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 5.2%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 10,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in A10 Networks by 44.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in A10 Networks by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

