Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,492,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,977 shares during the period. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund makes up approximately 7.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 30.53% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $140,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 140,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 43,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,542. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

