Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 108.3% in September

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ACP opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,132,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 814,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.