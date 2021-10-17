Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 108.3% in September

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ACP opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
