Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

AKR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -186.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 21,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.