Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN opened at $341.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.38. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

