accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $707.40

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.40 ($9.24) and traded as high as GBX 879.99 ($11.50). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 870 ($11.37), with a volume of 30,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £359.01 million and a PE ratio of -35.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 825.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 708.12.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

