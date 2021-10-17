Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

ADN stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $401.58 million, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

