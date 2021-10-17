Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 9,700 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

