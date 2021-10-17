Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Shares of AIRR opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

