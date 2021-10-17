Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,736,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

