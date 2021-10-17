Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 1,344 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

