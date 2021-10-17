Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

