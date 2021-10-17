Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

