Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

