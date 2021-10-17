AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 48.8% in September

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.5627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 10.43%.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

