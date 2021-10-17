Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) Short Interest Update

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RICOU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,845. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.