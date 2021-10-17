Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ALG opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.69. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Alamo Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

