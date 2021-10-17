Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

