Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 89,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $277.67. 5,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.