Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

