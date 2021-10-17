Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201,916 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,678,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $421.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,153.15 and a beta of 3.38.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.