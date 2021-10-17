Algert Global LLC Invests $131,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $17,483,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $10,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

