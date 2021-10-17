Algert Global LLC Invests $131,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

