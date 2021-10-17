Algert Global LLC Invests $189,000 in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,524,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94,888 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

