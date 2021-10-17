Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW opened at $8.00 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $448.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.