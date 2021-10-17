Algert Global LLC Takes Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 over the last ninety days. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAN stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.19. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.