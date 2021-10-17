Algert Global LLC Trims Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.