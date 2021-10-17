Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.22

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.22 and traded as high as $38.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 5,655 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

