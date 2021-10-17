Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $777.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.